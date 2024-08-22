Get a Load of How Much These Washington State Private Middle Schools Cost

Want to see how much it costs to attend the best private middle schools in Washington State? Then keep reading.

As soon as our little hellions  kids get old enough for preschool, we parents and guardians must start making big decisions about which type(s) of education will make the greatest impact on our child. Unfortunately, sometimes the best education becomes the most expensive education, and we haven't even reached a discussion about post-high school education options yet!

I'm a parent, and my daughter is in the 8th grade this school year. I'm feeling overwhelmed a bit, faced with big, looming questions like, should she attend public middle school in person or online, or should I look into enrolling her into a private middle school or even a boarding school?

You know what I really wish? I wish I could send her to the best private (boarding) school EVERRR...Hogwarts, of course! (She's says she belongs to House Slytherin!)

I've been on this planet long enough to know that you have to have BIG pockets to afford a private school, whether it's pre-k through 12 grade.

I grew up wishing I could go to a private school, especially after reading the story, Madeline, and watching movies and TV shows like Dead Poets Society, The Facts of Life, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Gossip Girl.

Hilary Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was my favorite private school TV character. She was the one I hated to love.

FUN FACT: Did you know that Washington State has over 500 private schools?

One thing I've noticed about some private schools in Washington is the lack of transparency in tuition. I think it should be a law that any school that teaches children should have to state the fees! (It is already a law that employers in Washington State must list the salary, so why not our children's educational facilities?)

THE MOST EXPENSIVE PRIVATE MIDDLE SCHOOLS IN WASHINGTON STATE

Here is a list of the most expensive private middle schools in Washington State that have the utmost courtesy to list their tuition rates online.*

 

Annie Wright School

$33,205

 

Academy for Precision Learning

$30,000

Academy Schools

The last known price for middle school was $28,233 (back in 2022)

Billings Middle School

$41,990

Bright Water Waldorf School

$26,980

Brighton School

$21,800

Charles Wright Academy

$31,605

Chrysalis School

from $35,200 up to $41,200

Eton School

$32,823

Explorer West Middle School

$29,000

French American School of Puget Sound

$39,900

Harbor School

$20,500

Hyla School

$28,275

Lake Washington Girls Middle School

$36,575

Lakeside School

$44,730

Morningside Academy

$24,900

Nova Middle School

$21,643

Pacific Crest School

$22,750

Puget Sound Community School

$27,311

Seabury School

$28,800

Seattle Academy

Last known tuition was $46,392 as of 2022

Seattle Country Day School

$43,074

Seattle Girls School

$37,960

Spring Street International School

Boarding: $47,500 for 5 days a week; $51,400 for 7 days a week

Day: $23,200

The Bush School

$43,205

The Evergreen School

$43,650

The Northwest School

$46,940

Additional fees for Boarding School: 5 days a week: $22,900; 7 days a week: $25,560

The Overlake School

$45,530

University Prep

$44,790

Washington Prep

$28,110

Westside School

$26,800

Willows Preparatory School

$29,355

 

*See a full list of private religious middle schools in Washington on the Washington Private Schools Directory website.

