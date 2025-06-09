There's a mystical place in Washington where you can see dramatic seastack rocks, enjoy the spectacle of unique sea creatures during tide season, go kayaking, and more. This beach is so beautiful, even Conde Nast Traveler magazine put it down as one of the best beaches in America in their annual list.

It used to be a "secret beach" back in the day, but now that numerous travel writers have praised its beauty (including yours truly), the secret's out about Ruby Beach!

Ruby Beach Directions and Admission Fee

Ruby Beach Directions

How much does it cost to go to Ruby Beach? If you already have a Discover Pass ($15 each), it's free to get it. If you don't already have one of those, you can get it from DiscoverPass.wa.gov. Ruby Beach is on Olympic Highway, WA-101. Many people like to go sightseeing in Forks, Washington, when they travel to see Ruby Beach (I blame all those Twilight movies for that).

Map of Ruby Beach via Google Maps

Ruby Beach Tide Chart

A great time to visit Ruby Beach is during low tide, when you can see "bright starfish, giant anemones, and shellfish" up close (just don't touch). Bring your waterproof boots! Here's a handy tide chart I like to use. A few years back, I went on a field trip to Alki Beach for a tide pool research project. That was so much fun!

Ruby Beach was described as 'the most beautiful beach ever' by one visitor on TikTok.

Ruby Beach wasn't the only Pacific Northwest beach that made the list; Cannon Beach and Harris State Park Beach in Oregon were picked, too.

