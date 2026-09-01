Happening right now, millions of tennis fans, A-listers, and myself are eagerly glued to our electronic devices and TV sets watching the pros play at the 2026 US Open matches in Flushing, Queens. *sings The Nanny theme song*

From numerous Olympians to the 16-year-old US Open player Kristina Liutova, who lives and trains in Redmond, Washington, to Yakima's own sports coach Taylor Stubblefield, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, and NBA and EuroLeague champ MarJon Beauchamp, I think it's so cool to see our sports players and coaches from Washington keeping us state on the map when it comes to churning out superior sports movers and shakers.

Washington Teen Shocks the World in US Open Main Draw in Grand Slam Debut

Liutova, who hails from Russia, has been living and training at Redmond's Gorin Tennis Academy for the past six years. This week, she won her first-round US Open Grand Slam set against Chinese sensation and Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens.

Although Liutova ultimately lost the match, she's still making us tennis fans in WA very proud for making it this far. Let's take a look at the tennis training grounds where she honed her craft at such a young age, the Gorin Tennis Academy.

So proud of you Kristina! You have a bright career ahead of you and the whole community behind you. Wishing you the best! - Shahid T. via Facebook

Kristina Liutova at the 2026 WTC Memphis Classic. Photo Justin Ford Getty Images Kristina Liutova at the 2026 WTC Memphis Classic

USA's Only Globally Certified Training Facility Is in WA State

There is only one place in America with a global professional tennis training academy (GPTCA), and it's found here in Washington. The coolest thing about this academy is that anyone can sign up to train in volleyball, tennis, table tennis, basketball, and America's fastest rising sport, pickleball.

If you don't live near one of those locations and you need a place to learn tennis from an actual pro, check out TennisPro.com to find a trainer near you.

Read More: This Vibrant Washington Community Now Has the Hottest Zip Code

Our facilities in Bellevue and Redmond are public. You can sign up for clinics, rent courts, or take lessons without paying a monthly membership fee. - Gorin Training Academy

My dad was a big tennis fan and he tried his best to teach me how to play when I was in elementary school, but sadly, I thought it was kind of boring. Fast forward to today, when I've been lucky enough to have been in New York City twice and felt the excited buzz surrounding the US Open matches.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to watch the latest US Open highlights on my phone. BALLS!