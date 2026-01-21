Don't you think this nostalgic movie moment needs a little MOJO! This iconic 90s comedy (starring Mike Meyers, Robert Wagman, Seth Green, Mindy Sterling, Verne Troyer, Heather Graham, and Rob Lowe) often gets left out of the list of famous movies filmed in Seattle.

Austin Powers The Spy Who Shagged Me Was Filmed in Seattle Photo Credit Getty Images loading...

Do You Recall that Dr. Evil's Lair Was Set in Seattle?

I will admit, it's been a couple of decades since I've watched Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, but after watching this nostalgic clip of Dr. Evil's lair, now I've got to run home and see it again! I mean, come on, it had its own Starbucks!

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Filming Locations

According to IDMB, this crazy film was shot on several locations in London, Washington State, and California, including the backlot of Universal Studios in Universal City, and a Marine Corps air station in Tustin.

Filming for Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me also happened around Seattle Center, including of course the iconic landmark, the Space Needle.

The movie was filmed from November 1998 through February 1999.

Read More: One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World Is in Oregon

Get our free mobile app

Movies Filmed in Seattle Austin Powers The Spy Who Shagged Me Photo Credit Getty Images loading...

This Austin Powers Movie Soundtrack Was Epic

I am old enough to recall when Madonna's song Beautiful Stranger was a hit song on the Billboard Dance charts. Songwriters Madonna and William Orbit won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media and a MTV Video Music Award for Best Video from a Film.

Other famous movies filmed in Seattle include 10 Things I Hate About You, Say Anything, and the ever classic, Sleepless in Seattle.

12 Notable Famous People Who Went to GARFIELD HIGH SCHOOL in Seattle Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby