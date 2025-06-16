The Horseshoe Cafe Is Washington’s Oldest Restaurant

The oldest city in Washington might be Steilacoom, but the oldest restaurant, ah, that's quite a way's away, over in Bellingham.

Let's stop by for a visit at The Horseshoe Cafe and see what customers say are the three best things to order on the menu.

The Horseshoe Cafe, the oldest restaurant in Washington State

With a name like the Horseshoe Cafe, you might think you're about to enter an old timey saloon. The neon lettering on the restaurant sign sure gives that impression.

The closest thing to the late 1800s, when Horseshoe Cafe was built, are the murals above the bar that showcase the Coast Salish peoples giving the colonizer explorers a friendly guide along a path on horseback.

These days the 'Shoe is known as a dive bar with a recent renovation upgrade, but back in the day (like in 1886), the bar was known as the place for local loggers, miners, and fishermen to go for smokes, fishing and hunting gear, and pretty stuff for the missus (the ladies back home).

Horseshoe Cafe Reviews: The 3 Best Things on the Menu According to Foodies

One reviewer says this place is "super clean and trendy with the cowboy decor", so if that doesn't make you want to go there, then I don't know what will.

#1: The Chicken and Waffles

It comes with a "pretty hefty" homemade waffle, according to YouTube food reviewer Dan Seto. Cameron, a Bellingham local, says he has "dreams of [the chicken and waffles] sometimes."

#2: The Chili

Dani says the chili at Horseshoe Cafe is "yummy" and "delicious".

#3: The Hashbrowns

Many people who have given reviews for Horseshoe Cafe rave about the breakfast menu, but I keep seeing people going gaga over the hashbrowns. They say we should try them loaded and extra crispy.

The Horseshoe Cafe is located at 113 E Holly St in Bellingham.

If you're up for a road trip, head to Yakima to eat at the oldest restaurant there: The Golden Wheel. Tip: If you go to Yakima on a weekend night, head to the Lotus Room and get "Lotusized!"

