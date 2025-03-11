I don't know about you, but I am overdue for an escape from city life. I just want to kick back and forget about the bills, the car that needs to be fixed, and the daily stress of life in general. Is there somewhere peaceful that I can go where I won't necessarily be surrounded by thousands of other people who want to escape the rat race, too?

Enter a handful of these Washington State hidden gems, stage left! Places that are considered coves of heaven on earth--just ask the return visitors!

How Far Away Can You Find the Perfect Hidden Gem Getaway Right Here in Washington?

There are peaceful enclaves tucked away beyond a ferry ride, some that are secluded away in the countryside, and others not too far away from the city, to boot.

Whether you live near Seattle, Bellingham, Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Spokane, or even "Tacompton", there's a quiet and lovely space and place just for you.

This picturesque marine getaway is located in Lake Chelan.

Lake Chelan is a great place to escape from the city life.

You might need to rent a kayak or tag along with some friends who own boats so that once you reach some of these hidden gems, you'll have it made in the shade, perhaps even literally.

Just remember, if you do hop on one of the ferries to get to these places, it's a great idea to buy your tickets or passes online beforehand to avoid standing in line.

I think I'm going to visit Port Gamble next (that's the Kingston Ferry)!