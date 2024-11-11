The No. 1 Fastest Growing City in Oregon: Can You Guess Which One?
Oregon has some great things going for it, like the clean air, proximity to Washington State and California, plus the vast and glorious Pacific coastline tucked away alongside one of its borders.
There are big, leafy evergreen trees, a couple of mountain ranges, deep lakes, beaches, and historic landmarks along the Lewis and Clark pioneer trail.
Mount Hood is one of its biggest volcanoes, too, and it's a sight for sore eyes (that want to go sightseeing).
The most surprising thing I have come to love about Oregon is not the city of Portland (which I LOVE); it's the CAMPING!
I recently took my daughter on an overnight trip to Oregon, and we stayed at the Ainsworth State Park. Sure, there was a noisy train in the background at night every now and then, but it didn't bother us at all. We fell in love with Oregon on that trip.
Some people love living in Oregon because they don't have sales tax and, in most cities, you can now pump your own gas. (Us folks in other states take this for granted, I guess?)
THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER PLACES TO LIVE IN OREGON
I would have thought most people moving to The Beaver State would want to live in the big city, but I am clearly wrong! Home Snacks reports that the fastest growing cities in Oregon in 2024 are (in alphabetical order) Bend, Forest Grove, Happy Valley, Junction City, King City, Molala, Redmond, Sandy, Warrenton, and Wilsonville.
Which city do you think is the FASTEST growing city in Oregon?
@emeraldforestpnw Hidden Falls Nature Park is one of my favorite parks in Happy Valley. Perfect for a little evening walk after work 😌There’s a short but steep little paved trail down to a river, bridge crossing and a cute little waterfall. Best seen after a good rain. #pnw #pdx #oregon #flowers #waterfall #river #tree #moss #park #city #wildflowers #bridge #walk #forest ♬ Sunshine on My Shoulders ("Greatest Hits" Version) - John Denver
