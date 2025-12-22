Famous People from Washington State Who Never Left

Washington State is typically not one of the first places that come to mind when you think of "celebrities". The smart ones know that living here is a hidden gem. Even Selma Hayek, an A-Lister who has no other ties to WA State, bought a ranch in Yelm. We're just that good!

I find it fascinating when people who made it to the "big leagues" skip moving away to L.A./Hollywood, Calabasas, or Malibu and still prefer to live amongst the lush evergreen trees and Pacific Northwest culture we treasure here in Washington.

Big Name Celebrities Who Grew Up in WA and Left

Washington surprisingly has quite a few celebrities that still call the Evergreen State their home. Some big names you might recognize like Joel McHale, Lily Gladstone, Drew Bledsoe, Sydney Sweeney, Cooper Kupp, Jo Koy, Ari Melber, Chrissy Teigen, Pierson Fodé, Angela Rye, Colleen Atwood, and Oleta Adams grew up in Washington but moved on to establish their careers in Hollywood, reality TV, and even the NFL.

8 Celebrities Who Got Famous and Never Really Left WA State

 

Sir Mix-A-Lot

He got us rapping about big butts, our posses on Broadway Ave, and them buttermilk biscuits, but even after he rose to fame, he decided to stay in the Seattle area.

Rainn Wilson

His best-known character is Scranton-dwelling Dwight Shrute from The Office, but this fun guy still lives in Seattle.

Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam made him a superstar, but his celebrity status still shines bright in his beloved Seattle.

Chris Pratt

He has portrayed so many fun movie and TV characters, and he did end up moving away to California, however, he still returns to escape the Hollywood madness for his ranch in Washington that he shares with his wife, Katherine.

Shawn and Asher Niles

This father and son chef team got famous on MasterChef and MasterChef Jr. Next, they created a family culinary empire in Yakima Valley and Central Washington.

 

Julia Quinn

This author wowed everybody (including Jess Brownell and Shonda Rhimes) with the book series of Bridgerton. Julia still chooses to live in Seattle.

Chef J. Kenzi-Lopez

This James Beard Award-winning Manhattan-born chef and cookbook writer has chosen to call Seattle home, expanding on his culinary empire.

Faith Martin: The Golden Bachelor

She stole our hearts (and Gerry's) but in the end, he decided to go marry Theresa. Faith currently resides in the Tri-Cities.

