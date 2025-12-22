Washington State is typically not one of the first places that come to mind when you think of "celebrities". The smart ones know that living here is a hidden gem. Even Selma Hayek, an A-Lister who has no other ties to WA State, bought a ranch in Yelm. We're just that good!

I find it fascinating when people who made it to the "big leagues" skip moving away to L.A./Hollywood, Calabasas, or Malibu and still prefer to live amongst the lush evergreen trees and Pacific Northwest culture we treasure here in Washington.

Big Name Celebrities Who Grew Up in WA and Left

Washington surprisingly has quite a few celebrities that still call the Evergreen State their home. Some big names you might recognize like Joel McHale, Lily Gladstone, Drew Bledsoe, Sydney Sweeney, Cooper Kupp, Jo Koy, Ari Melber, Chrissy Teigen, Pierson Fodé, Angela Rye, Colleen Atwood, and Oleta Adams grew up in Washington but moved on to establish their careers in Hollywood, reality TV, and even the NFL.

8 Celebrities Who Got Famous and Never Really Left WA State

He got us rapping about big butts, our posses on Broadway Ave, and them buttermilk biscuits, but even after he rose to fame, he decided to stay in the Seattle area.

Rapper and producer Sir Mix-A-Lot lives near Seattle Photo Credit Steph Chambers Getty Images loading...

His best-known character is Scranton-dwelling Dwight Shrute from The Office, but this fun guy still lives in Seattle.

Actor and author Rainn Wilson lives in Seattle Photo Credit Jesse Grant Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association loading...

Pearl Jam made him a superstar, but his celebrity status still shines bright in his beloved Seattle.

Eddie Vedder lives in Seattle, WA Photo Credit Steph Chambers Getty Images loading...

He has portrayed so many fun movie and TV characters, and he did end up moving away to California, however, he still returns to escape the Hollywood madness for his ranch in Washington that he shares with his wife, Katherine.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schawarzenegger own a farm in Washington State Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images loading...

This father and son chef team got famous on MasterChef and MasterChef Jr. Next, they created a family culinary empire in Yakima Valley and Central Washington.

This author wowed everybody (including Jess Brownell and Shonda Rhimes) with the book series of Bridgerton. Julia still chooses to live in Seattle.

Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn lives in Seattle Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole Getty Images loading...

This James Beard Award-winning Manhattan-born chef and cookbook writer has chosen to call Seattle home, expanding on his culinary empire.

Chef J Kenji Lopez-Alt livee in Seattle, WA Photo Credit: Jeff Schear Getty Images loading...

She stole our hearts (and Gerry's) but in the end, he decided to go marry Theresa. Faith currently resides in the Tri-Cities.