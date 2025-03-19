It is easy to be fooled because the sites look pretty legit! How to spot the fake!

Are you like me and fell for one of these fake JoAnn Fabrics liquidation sales sites the other day? You may have seen it, too and didn't even know it was a scam. I never suspected that it wasn't a legit website selling discounted JoAnn merch because it was one of those sponsored ads on my Facebook feed.

This website is in no relation to the real JoAnn Fabrics, which announced it is permanently going out of business last month, including all stores in Washington and Oregon.

Will the REAL JoAnn Fabrics Please Stand Up, Please Stand UP!

The prevalence of these fake JoAnn liquidation sale sites is so big that the real JoAnn company decided to put out a notice on their official website:

"Important Notice: Beware of Fake JOANN Websites. As of Wednesday, March 5th, purchases on JOANN.com have been disabled. There are no other authorized JOANN shopping websites." - Joann.com

I am still reeling from the loss of my precious JOANN Fabrics, but thankfully, us sewist, sewceresses like me have connected with each other to locate some other local places and nearby towns to buy some fabric and other crafts.

How to Spot the Fake JOANN Website

The fake ad that I saw advertised products at a 90% discount. I thought that was too good to be true (hint, it was)! When I clicked on the link, it took me to a website that I noticed right away ended with a "-us.com", which my cyber security training taught me was a sign it was fake!

