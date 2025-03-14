Cooper Kupp Is Coming to the Seattle Seahawks??

I had to rub my eyes and pinch myself to see if I was dreaming this up...

It looks like the rumors are true: Yakima-born Cooper Kupp is moving to the Seattle Seahawks!

I had heard rumors that he was being traded but there was no inkling to many of us that a chance to play for the Seahawks was on the table.

When I saw the story confirmed by multiple sources, I yelled for my teenage daughter Willow to come into my room so I could tell her the cool news.

She was like, "WHO?!"

I told her that he used to go to the same high school she's going to be starting as a freshman next year!

I am sure Cooper's entire family is beaming with even more pride for the Kupp Family success stories. His grandfather, father, and brother have churned out great sports careers.

Stay tuned for more info to come and Cooper, welcome HOME!!

Yakima is COOPER KUPP COUNTRY!