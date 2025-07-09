Now this is a fun timeline cleanser!

Poke fun at us or not, we are kind of obsessed with celebrity sightings. Whether you're out and about in Portland, Oregon, Seattle (Reese Witherspoon), or even close to Yakima, Washington (Bill Murray), celebs like to pop up in unexpected places.

Cannon Beach Oregon Cannon Beach Oregon. Photo Credti: Sean D'Auria on Unsplash loading...

On the Hunt for Celebrity Hangouts in Oregon

During the search, I discovered that former president Bill Clinton was seen chilling with a small entourage at Porters in Coos Bay. Unfortunately, they closed permanently last year, so you won't get to spot any celebrities there. We do, however, have some other spots that are presently still around where you might get to see a Hollywood actor or two in a chance encounter. How cool would that be!

Cannon Beach

Fultano’s

200 N. Hemlock and Second Street

Actor Sean Penn walked in with a couple of friends, and they ordered some slices of pizza here.

AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards - Cocktail Reception Actress Demi Moore hugs actor Sean Penn. Photo Credit: Getty Images for AARP loading...

Source: Beach Connection

Ashland

Ashland Elks Lodge, BPOE #944

255 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520

Actor Bruce Campbell lives in Hillsboro inside of an airplane-turned-house, but he was spotted this past Halloween weekend hanging out at the Elks Lodge for a charity event called "Casinoween."

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "Hysteria!" Actor Bruce Campbell. Photo Credit: Getty Images loading...

Source: KOBI 5 News

Ashland

Skout Taphouse and Provisions

21 Winburn Way

Actor Ty Burrell was spotted at Skout by Redditor DonScrumski.

P.S. ARTS Annual Fundraiser "Express Yourself" - Arrivals Actor Ty Burrell. Photo Credit: Getty Images loading...

Source: r/Medford

White City

Umi Sushi, 7310 Crater Lake Hwy

Actor and cannabis entrepreneur Jim Belushi loves to eat at sushi and is spotted eating there by locals on occasion. One of the locals mentioned it on Reddit. Jim lives in the woods living his best life.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Actor and cannabis entrepreneur Jim Belushi. Photo Credit: Getty Images loading...

Source: whatofit1994 on Reddit

Portland

Portland Blazers NBA Games

A few years back, singer/crooner KD Lang said she bought a condo near the Moda Center venue just so that she could walk to the Blazers games.

2018 Americana Music Honors And Awards - Inside Singer KD Lang. Photo Credit Getty Images for Americana Music loading...

Other celebrities that love going to Blazers games include comedian/actor Cedric the Entertainer, Hollywood actresses Carrie Brownstein and Elizabeth Banks, plus Elizabeth's director husband Max Handelman, who is reportedly a huge Blazers fan.

Netflix's The Six Triple Eight LA Tastemaker Event Cedric the Entertainer and Kerry Washington. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Charlie's Angels" - Red Carpet Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman. Photo Credit: Getty Images loading...

On occasion, you might spot the band Portugal. The Man at the games, too.

Source: Ranker

