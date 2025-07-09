If You Want to See Celebrities in Oregon, They’ve Been Spotted at These Restaurants & Hangouts
Now this is a fun timeline cleanser!
Poke fun at us or not, we are kind of obsessed with celebrity sightings. Whether you're out and about in Portland, Oregon, Seattle (Reese Witherspoon), or even close to Yakima, Washington (Bill Murray), celebs like to pop up in unexpected places.
On the Hunt for Celebrity Hangouts in Oregon
During the search, I discovered that former president Bill Clinton was seen chilling with a small entourage at Porters in Coos Bay. Unfortunately, they closed permanently last year, so you won't get to spot any celebrities there. We do, however, have some other spots that are presently still around where you might get to see a Hollywood actor or two in a chance encounter. How cool would that be!
Cannon Beach
Fultano’s
200 N. Hemlock and Second Street
Actor Sean Penn walked in with a couple of friends, and they ordered some slices of pizza here.
Source: Beach Connection
Ashland
Ashland Elks Lodge, BPOE #944
255 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520
Actor Bruce Campbell lives in Hillsboro inside of an airplane-turned-house, but he was spotted this past Halloween weekend hanging out at the Elks Lodge for a charity event called "Casinoween."
Source: KOBI 5 News
Ashland
Skout Taphouse and Provisions
21 Winburn Way
Actor Ty Burrell was spotted at Skout by Redditor DonScrumski.
Source: r/Medford
Read More: 8 Unexpected Celebrities Who Own Homes in Washington State
White City
Umi Sushi, 7310 Crater Lake Hwy
Actor and cannabis entrepreneur Jim Belushi loves to eat at sushi and is spotted eating there by locals on occasion. One of the locals mentioned it on Reddit. Jim lives in the woods living his best life.
Source: whatofit1994 on Reddit
Portland
Portland Blazers NBA Games
A few years back, singer/crooner KD Lang said she bought a condo near the Moda Center venue just so that she could walk to the Blazers games.
Other celebrities that love going to Blazers games include comedian/actor Cedric the Entertainer, Hollywood actresses Carrie Brownstein and Elizabeth Banks, plus Elizabeth's director husband Max Handelman, who is reportedly a huge Blazers fan.
On occasion, you might spot the band Portugal. The Man at the games, too.
Source: Ranker
