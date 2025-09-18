Discover Seven of Washington's Most Awe-Inspiring Waterfalls

A Trail for Every Explorer

The Ultimate Guide to a Seamless Trip

Find Your Next Waterfall Adventure

In a world full of chaos, it feels great to get away from it all by turning to the stunning nature of a waterfall, especially in the fall.

That's what makes taking a fall trip to one of Washington's thousands of waterfalls so great: passing crunchy red leaves along the path, discovering species of flowers and weeds you've never seen before, and hiking up a quiet forest trail that leads you to a breathtaking waterfall. This is your ultimate Autumn bucket list adventure!

Take the fam, friends, or your sweetheart and head to one of the thousands of gorgeous waterfalls we have in abundance here in Washington State. I've got seven waterfalls that are sure to take your breath away (perhaps a bit literally if you get a bit out of breath on hiking trails like me, ha).

Get our free mobile app

Read More: GUESS the Movie: Iconic Filming Locations in WA State to Visit

Lake Serene, Washington State Photo Credit: Jamie Coupaud on Unsplash loading...

Top Waterfalls in Washington State

🍂 I found 7 breathtaking hikes for your fall bucket list!

There's nothing like hearing the rush of the icy clear water as it races past the rugged moss-covered rocks and taking in the magnificent sights of water falling into a ravine to soothe the soul. Here are picks for the top waterfalls to visit this fall.

Moderate difficulty: Not suitable for wheelchairs

14503 Wallace Lake Road, Gold Bar, WA

Wallace Falls, Washington Meg von Haartman on Unsplash loading...

Not recommended for wheelchairs but is recommended as an otherwise easy hike.

Olympic National Park

Sol Duc Falls, Washington Jael Coon on Unsplash loading...

Easy to moderate difficulty

Franklin Falls Trail Ste 1036, Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Franklin Falls, Washington Joel Moysuh on Unsplash loading...

Recommended hike for those with wheelchairs and/or bad knees.

Palouse Falls Rd, Pasco, WA

Palouse Falls, Washington Peyton Mcdonald on Unsplash loading...

Easy to moderate hike.

Barnes Point Rd, Port Angeles, WA

Marymere Falls, Washington in Olympic National Park David Kovalenko on Unsplash loading...

This is a steep trail with lots of rugged pathways, so it is not suitable for wheelchairs or those with bad knees.

Mount Rainier National Park, WA

Comet Falls, Washington at Mount Rainier Peyton Duncan on Unsplash loading...

Easy for the most part. One section of the trail has an observation deck that is wheelchair friendly.

6501 Railroad Ave SE, Snoqualmie, WA

Snoqualmie Falls, Washington Michael Sanchez on Unsplash loading...

Note: Some of these waterfalls might be difficult to access during the winter because of the snow and icy road conditions leading up to the waterfalls. If you choose to visit them in the winter, always check road conditions before you travel.

How many of these have you been to already? Which ones are you going to put on your next road trip?