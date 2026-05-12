Seattle Ranked #7 Best Place in America to Watch Sunsets: Here&#8217;s the Five Best Places to Go

Seattle Ranked #7 Best Place in America to Watch Sunsets: Here’s the Five Best Places to Go

Discovery Park, Seattle. Photo Credit Eddie Zhou on Unsplash

Watching a sunset is good for the soul; it can make you feel replenished and whole. It can also help you put your life into perspective when you're going through a rough patch.

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Where to Find the Best Sunsets in Seattle

Researchers at Hoppa.com, a global travel comparison website and blog, used Google Keyword Planner to discover people in America ranked Seattle, Washington, as the 7th best place in the country to watch a sunset. Now that we've seen that exciting news, I wanted to hear from Seattle locals telling us where to find the best spots in town to watch sunsets.

Here are five of their recommended places.

1. Alki Beach

"With Alki you can watch the sunset and then walk back along the waterfront to see the lights come on in Seattle." - Agent Elman via Reddit

Alki Beach, Seattle, WA. Photo: Doctor Tinieblas on Unsplash
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2. Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Blvd

"Even a ride on the ferry. Especially being solo on the top deck." - Reasonable-Check-120 via Reddit

Discovery Park Seattle Photo Credit Paul Matheson on Unsplash
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3. Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Wy SW

Lincoln Park Seattle Photo David Lang on Unsplash
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4. Olympic Sculpture Park

"I like going to Olympic Sculpture Park and all those areas nearby. Looking forward to waterfront sunrises as well." - Milleniumfelidae via Reddit

Photo Credit Margit Umbach on Unsplash
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5. Golden Gardens Park, 8498 Seaview Pl NW

"Lovely view but make sure the tide stays low." - Princess Put In via Reddit

Golden Gardens Seattle Photo Credit Wonderlane on Unsplash
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Filed Under: Tourism, travel, Seattle
Categories: Featured

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