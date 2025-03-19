I've been craving some authentic Italian food. I like to eat at the kind of Italian restaurants that make me feel like I've been whisked away to that lovely country shaped like a boot.



via GIPHY

I'm looking for the kind of restaurant where you sit down, look at the menu, and go, "Um, what is this?" because you can't pronounce the Italian words like a fluent speaker. I want a wine list that has a listo vino on it, not a "wine list" (I'm going to ask for a single glass of smooth Chianti).

I need the kind of authentic Italian recipes from restaurants that make their own fresh pasta, serves dishes covered in grated picorino cheese, give you heaping balls of "mozzarell", and uses local and seasonal ingredients found here in Washington.

Fresh Italian Pasta with cherry tomatoes and balls of mozzarella cheese Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash loading...

I want to feel like a welcomed GUEST and friend, not a "customer". I might even belt out a verse of Che La Luna if it comes on the speakers inside the restaurant!

Get our free mobile app

There's a place in New York called Olio e Più that gives me the kind of vibes I'm looking for!

Do we have those kinds of restaurants here in Washington?

YES!

#1: Enzo's

There's a place in Issaquah that comes highly Reddit pre-approved, Enzo's. I've seen the inside of the restaurant and judging from the looks of the chef, it's going to be on my bucket list the next time I make a pit stop on the way to Seattle this summer!

Comment

byu/Opposite_Air_8493 from discussion

inAskNYC

#2: Bella Italia

I can't wait to grab a ferry to Port Angeles and check out Bella Italia. I've heard it's got the best mushroom ravioli in the state.

via GIPHY

4 Places in Washington State That Serves Up Yummy Cheese Zombies You'll find your school lunchroom favorite Cheese Zombies still served at these four restaurants in the Yakima Valley. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals