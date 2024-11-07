The Best 5 Cool Diners We Love to Love in Washington State

Let's take a look at some cool classic diners to visit in Washington State, as recommended by locals on Reddit. These are the kinds that include diners that look like you've stepped into a time warp back to the 1950s or even back to the old pioneer days of the late 1800s.

Horseshoe Cafe Horseshoe Cafe via Google Maps loading...

113 E Holly St, Bellingham

You can't go wrong with a stop at the oldest cafe in Washington. They've been around since 1886! Get handmade shakes, flapjacks, big, juicy burgers, and more delicious diner foods!

Maltby Cafe Google Maps loading...

8809 Maltby Rd, Snohomish

What I love about this place is actually a couple of things: 1) The long line to get a table goes fast; and 2) the food there is soooo good. I went here once for brunch on a Girls Trip and we each found something different to order. I got an omelet with some toast that turned out be the size of a very large hand! The ambiance is like a farm-style breakfast (or brunch) dinner table.

via Google Maps Cafe Jazmin Diner via Google Maps loading...

200 Apple Annie Ave, Cashmere

Very nostalgic! It's like you've stepped into the 50s with this cool place to eat.

Open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Junction Diner Junction Diner via Google Maps loading...

20136 Viking Ave NW, Poulsbo

Get some pancakes bigger than the plate they come on, or try one of their burgers & fries, steak & homestyle potatoes, omelets, fresh hashbrowns, or a huge country-fried steak. They've got a lot more food on the menu, so check 'em out! It's a tiny diner, so if you drive too fast, you'll pass it by. I've heard they've got "the best biscuits and gravy!"

Streamline Diner Streamline Diner, Google Street View loading...

397 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island

It's a self-proclaimed half diner where you can get some filling breakfast and half "Italian bistro by night." The counters bring back the soda fountain vibes with chairs that look like they were plucked out of the 50s, and the back patio is giving "romantic." You might even think you'd spot Lady & the Tramp noshing on spaghetti noodles by the back door.

