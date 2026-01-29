There's been a lot of talk about weddings lately thanks to Victoria Beckham and Lauren Sanchez, but soon it will be time for bridal shows to pop up on the scene here in Washington

If you're getting married in 2026, I bet you're pretty pumped about planning your wedding. I've scoured some of the new trends for bridal gowns, wedding cakes, and wedding rings to look out for.

Wedding Dresses

I'm late to the reception because I had no idea that Anthropologie was selling wedding dresses. They are all the rage, according to Google Trend searches for Washington over the past month.

Pronovias x Anthropologie Weddings Reney Lace Wedding Gown anthropologie.com loading...

You can find their dresses for a little as $250 all the way up to $3,800. The "it girl" wedding dress color trends include black, off the shoulder, and lacy bridal gowns.

Wedding Cakes

Some bridal couples are going for the wedding cookie trend in lieu of gigantic and costly wedding cakes. The Crumbl Wedding Cake cookie has appeared in top Google searches for Washington brides as of late.

Crumbl Wedding Cake cookie crumbl.com loading...

"A warm vanilla bean sugar cookie topped with an elegant swirl of vanilla and raspberry cream cheese frosting and a light crunch of white chocolate pearls." - Crumbl

Wedding Rings

Gold and silver wedding bands are always a classic choice, but the current modern trends include silicone rings for men, curvy wedding bands, and Tiffany wedding rings.

Weddings Trends 2026 for Washington State Photo Drew Coffman on Unsplash.jpg loading...

I didn't forget about the wedding venue, which is arguably the most important feature when planning a wedding right before you decide on the wedding DJ. Here is a list of some of the most beautiful places to get married in Washington State.