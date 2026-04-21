Twins Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis are a big deal in home design & real estate circles, and they're based out of Snohomish, Washington! They've been featured on HGTV, including their hit show Unsellable Houses and as guests on HGTV's Rock the Block.

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Meet the Two HGTV Stars Living in Snohomish County, Washington

Rock the Block HGTV - Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb on HGTV's Rock the Block Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb on HGTV's Rock the Block. Canva/Screenshot: Really Channel via YouTube loading...

It's been a few years since I watched anything on HGTV, but now that I've learned about Leslie and Lyndsay helping to put Snohomish on the map for HGTV.com viewers, I'm going to carve out some time this weekend to start watching their shows!

How did they get discovered by HGTV? Well, after building up a big reputation in Snohomish real estate, open house staging, home design, and home reno's, and getting discovered on their YouTube channel, Lyndsay and Leslie got hired by HGTV to host their own high energy show, Unsellable Houses. (There are several seasons available to get caught up on!)

Most recently, these two fun celebrities were featured on the HGTV show, Rock the Block, where they wowed the judges with their home designs.

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Snohomish Is Also Home to the Best Place in Washington for Brunch

The next time you're in Snohomish, stop by The Maltby Cafe for some of the best brunch you can get in Washington! Fair warning, if you go on a Sunday, expect to wait a while. There will be a very long line at the door, but the food is so good, it's worth the wait! 8809 Maltby Rd in Snohomish.

Maltby's Cafe Breakfast Photo Credit Reesha Cosby Maltby's Cafe Breakfast. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby loading...

If you want to shop online at Leslie and Lyndsay's store where you can get home decor, clothing, and accessories, visit Lamb & Co., or stop by in person at 801 1st St in Snohomish (their shop is open 7 days a week).