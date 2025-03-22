I’m so sad that I didn’t jump on board with this show as soon as it premiered back in January, especially since I enjoyed it, and it features an actress from Yakima, WA!

As I was watching, I got the Law and Order vibes, which makes perfect sense as it was co-created by Elliot Wolf, the son of the legendary Dick Wolf, who has brought the world of law and crime drama to television for decades!

The show is called On Call, and the nice part about its streaming is that the show is always ON CALL right when you need it.

While watching it, a couple of familiar faces popped out at me: Lori Loughlin, everyone’s Aunt Becky from Full House; Trojan Bellisario, my wife recognized from the show Pretty Little Liars, and then I saw Yakima native Adele Shepherd!

She may not have been the star of this show, but she owned every shot in front of the camera she had, and it was so awesome to see her acting again!

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, check out this extended trailer, where she pops up at the 53 second mark.

Yakima native Adele Shepherd's last major television outing (if memory serves me correctly) was side by side with Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the 2nd season of Paramount’s Star Trek: Picard, where she played Ensign Kemi.

Star Trek: Picard Scene YouTube/Star Trek Friendly loading...

As of this writing, there has been no mention of a 2nd season of On Call, but if there is, it’d be awesome to see Adele reprise and expand upon her role.

Until then, you can check out Adele's passion project Metal Swan Queen!

As far as her time on Star Trek, much like the series based in the future, you never know what the future brings.

