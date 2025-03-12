Uncanny Video of Abandoned Yakima Regional Hospital

When I first saw this video, my jaw dropped. Joy, sadness, jealousy, anger, the whole gambit of emotions.

Regional Hospital (also known as Saint Elizabeth’s, Astria, and a few others over the years) was a place that I visited many times.

Luckily, I was not visiting there for health reasons, but for part of my job when I worked for a medical lab as a phlebotomist and courier.

I would walk through those front doors and back to the lab several times every day. I made a lot of friends and shared a lot of stories, and I like to think I helped a lot of people.

Seeing these videos from Ron Morton when he posted them to his social media had nostalgia flow right over me.

Why did I get the anger emotions? I was simply jealous that he was walking the halls that I had walked so many times.

But then curiosity grew, and so I reached out to Ron.

What was he and his crew doing in the building located at 110 S 9th Ave in Yakima?

“I travel all over the United States, but I do live here locally, and we buy and sell stuff from all sorts of businesses. We do stuff with Robin from American Pickers, Steve Darnell from Vegas Rat Rods and we do a lot of stuff with Pawn Stars, so we’re always getting ourselves into situations like this but we sure have a good time!” – Ron Morton

He mentioned how the building looked to be sold, so they reached out to his business, West Coast Kings, to come in and take a look.

Continuing to talk to him, he told me about his upcoming plans this year and next, which sounded pretty epic. We’ll write more about that as they develop.

