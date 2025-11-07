What does Yakima find the most hysterical? The funniest? The thing that will never NOT be funny (double negative, meaning it is always funny). That was the question we asked our listeners and readers, and their responses made us hit up Google and YouTube to see if we’d have the same reaction. Spoiler alert, We Did!

Laughter is The Best Medicine

With seasonal depression hitting a lot of people this time of year, I wanted to highlight stuff that makes me bust a gut. Having done improv and stand-up comedy throughout the Yakima Valley for a decade, I know that comedy is subjective, and what might make one person laugh won’t have the same effect on someone else, but that doesn’t stop me from trying to tickle someone’s funny bone.

woman holding balloons, laughing. Lidya Nada via Unsplash loading...

That led me to the question I posed to our audience:

“What’s something that will never not be funny to you?”

We asked and you guys answered us via on-air phone calls, Station App messages, and social media comments. Below is the breakdown, including some examples.

What Makes The Yakima Valley Laugh?

Looking at all the responses, it looks like we can categorize the comedy aspects into 3 categories. Babies, Injuries, Entertainment Specifics.

neon sign that says LAUGH. Tim Mossholder via Unsplash loading...

Funny Baby/Kid Laughs

People mentioned babies laughing, or eating lemons, even videos of people throwing cheese onto the foreheads of babies and their following reactions. I can see including pets in this category as well, since most pets act like children.

Laugh-Inducing Injuries

Many commented on seeing people falling down or getting hit in the groin. Most said it wasn’t the act of getting hurt, but the reactions to the incident is what made them laugh.

Entertainment Specifics For Laughs

Comedy shows like Saturday Night Live, Family Guy, Modern Family, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia offer a lot of laughs and were cited by our audience. But one particular scene from Saturday Night Live got more mentions than any other. The Beavis & Butthead scene from SNL’s Emmy award-winning sketch from December 2024.

What is something you will never NOT think is funny? Tap the App and let us know what tickles your funny bone.

