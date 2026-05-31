What is the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen on the side of the road? That was a topic of conversation based on an interesting sight that occurred earlier this month in Washington (more on that below). And the response we got from our listening and reading audience was fun, freaky, and scary. Check out some of the better responses below.

A Strange Boulder Lead To A Bigger Washington Sight

A woman noticed an out-of-place boulder along the road while traveling through Gifford Pinchot National Forest, and noticed more debris sliding down the hill. Stopping and looking to the side of the road and above, she spotted a Bigfoot! Read more on that story here.

bigfoot in a truck Canva loading...

I’ve Seen Some Weird Stuff On My Drives

I drove for a living for about 13 years, all around Washington. I’ve never seen a Sasquatch, but I did see a UFO. I’ve also seen many weird things that made me laugh. Abandon bumpers, shoes, tires, and random junk. Which got me thinking what kind of tales could our listeners tell.

READ MORE: 10 'Washington State' First Impressions That'll Make You Laugh!

“What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen on the side of the road?”

We asked, and you guys answered. Several variations of wreck, collisions, and accidents. Semi trucks tipped over, products and cargo lost and destroyed. As much as I hate the fact, those types of sights are not unexpected on the side of the road. That’s what we were looking for with this question. Here are the top answers.

The Weirdest Things Washington Drivers Saw On The Side Of The Road We asked, and you answered, here's the top answers that our audience gave for the "Weirdest" things they've seen on the side of the road on their travels through the Evergreen State. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!