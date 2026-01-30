How dark can you have your windows on your car? Side windows? Windshield? What are the tinting rules and the Washington State code? We have the details for that below.

The Darker Windows Look Cooler!

Whether it’s for the appearance of your car, you know, to make it look cooler, or the original purpose, privacy, many people enjoy having tinted windows.

tinted windows on a car tsm/Timmy! loading...

Some people who suffer from light-sensitivity-related health issues use the tint options to help them get through the day behind the wheel. But there is such a thing as too much tint, and you need to keep it within legal limits.

Professional auto shops know the range and the proper amount to apply, but for the automotive DIY-ers, it could be a costly mistake.

A post on the Yakima Police Department’s Facebook Page gave a friendly reminder:

“Side windows must have window tint rated at 24% light transmission or clearer. Windshields cannot have ANY tinting below the AS1 line (if no AS1 line, cannot extend below 6” of top of windshield.”

– Yakima Police Department

As part of the Washington State Legislature codes regarding glazing, Sunscreening or coloring on cars, RCW 46.37.430.5A.

READ MORE: Why More & More Drivers Are Having Expired Tabs in Washington

There are some exceptions, especially with rear windows, including emergency vehicles, hearses, and others (with more details at RCW 46.37.430.5B).

Community Thoughts of RCW 46.37.430 (Window Tinting In Washington)

The post on the social media page did bring up pushback from the Yakima community, pointing out the “Do as we say, not as we do” aspect of the rule, with some police vehicles, appearing to have a lot of tint, much darker than the.

Union Gap Police Vehicle tsm/Timmy! loading...

While I understand their opinions on this matter, I want to mention the safety aspect. The amount of tinting and level of darkness on a car can be a concern for an officer making a stop or an emergency worker needing to see inside to gauge the situation.



Giphy.com

Most normal people do not come up to a police car just to peek inside. With the potential of private information inside the vehicle (police or other emergency vehicle), I understand their possible need for darker tints.

Where do you stand on window tinting in Washington? Dark as night itself, or who needs it? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Can I Get A Ticket For My Special License Plate Frame?

The 5 Most Confusing Washington State Driving Laws