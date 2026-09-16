What is ‘Mouth Taping’ and why is Washington obsessed with it? Well, maybe obsessed is a little strong for the evergreen state’s interest in it, but thanks to a recent survey, we are quite interested, and I needed to know why. Since I now know, I wanted to let you know.

Survey Says!

Americans surveyed by the University of Mount Saint Vincent looked at wellness trends that are popular across the country, combined with top trending searches.

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash person holding amber glass bottle

The most popular wellness trends dealt with supplements, protein snacks, wearable tech, diet programs including GLP-1s, etc.

READ MORE: Want A Great Wellness Trend That Really Works... Take A Dog For A Walk!

When it comes to wellness trends, Washington searched for Mouth Taping more than any other wellness topic. Have you ever heard of Mouth Taping? Do you do it?

What is Mouth Taping?

Being a chubby kid growing up, the idea of mouth taping was a way to eat less. It was more of an insult and joke, but to now see it as a wellness trend blows my mind. Considering the trend fell right in line with different weight loss trends, my jaw dropped (because it wasn’t taped).

Photo by Brian Wangenheim on Unsplash girl in white crew neck t-shirt and blue denim shorts

But no, it doesn’t have anything to do with weight loss, but with better sleep.

According to WebMD, Mouth Taping is a way to keep your mouth closed to encourage nasal breathing while you sleep. Doing this can reduce snoring, prevent dry mouth, and improve sleep; at least that’s what fans of this trend claim.

I’d be worried about doing that just because you are literally blocking a breathing hole. Allergies, sleep apnea, deviated septum, etc. There are some big risks. If possible, I’d talk to a sleep doctor before taping my mouth shut.



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