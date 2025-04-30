I have an issue with taxes and paying them.

I pay them, and do so because I've had to justify it in my head as a necessary evil. The price we pay to live in the land that we do.

We want nice roads and communities, that costs money. We want to feel protected, and that costs money as well.

The one thing I've never quite understood is how I can be taxed on the same thing in multiple ways.

Here's my example: the act of driving legally.

*I buy a car in Washington. I've paid money and taxes on it.

*Then I have to get car tabs to prove it can be on the road; that's more money and taxes, but I have to do that every year.

*Then I have to pay for my driver's license, which includes tax money, and that needs to be done every 7 years.

*I need insurance to legally drive the car on the streets, and there's a tax on that (which you pay per month or however your insurance is set up).

*Then, there are taxes on gas to make your car go.

Five different ways they tax you just for the act of driving. If you decide to pull a trailer, depending on what is on the trailer, add some more tabs, and more taxes.

washington state flag surrounded by money. Canva loading...

Yes, I know it is my choice to drive, and I'm sure to the right person, there's a good reason for all of these taxes, but still.

Oh, and don't get me started on if I'd like to go spend the weekends in the mountains on a boat fishing.

Yes, these are sarcastic, and satiric observations, but they might make you think of taxes in a different way.

But then you hear about the overspending, the wasteful spending, and politicians talking about the hard cuts that need to happen (although it never seems to take effect on their paychecks… at least from what I've seen, way before DOGE was a thing).

All in the form of the greater good for all of us. So, where do our tax dollars actually go?

According to the Washington State Economic And Revenue Forecast Council, Washington State gets its tax dollars from Retail sales tax (45%), Business and occupation tax (21%), Property tax (14%), Use tax (3%), Real estate excise tax (3%), other agencies (5%), and various other smaller sources (9%).

But where does it go?



Giphy.com

Where Do Our Washington Tax Payer Dollars Go?

According to Washington State Standard, they can be divided into 15 categories (for the 2023-2023 General Fund Appropriations).

Public Schools

Human Services (Long-term care, state hospitals, developmental disabilities administration)

Medicaid & Health Care

Higher Education

Public Safety

Debt & Other Payments

General Government

Judicial Branch

Legislature

Elected Officials' Offices

Arts & Culture

Natural Resources

Government Services

Commissions

Business and Employment



Giphy.com

Being an outsider, and just looking at the graph given by the Senate Committee Services, I find it sad to see that government categories has four different areas, all bigger than Arts and Cultures.

For a more in-depth look at each of these categories and their purpose, click here.

