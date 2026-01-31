Who is already going to be sick on Monday, February 9th? Real sick or fake sick? Actual hangover or the lie of the hard-to-disprove “Tummy Ache”? Many across Washington plan to play hooky, and if it goes a certain way, I can see many people skipping out on the whole week!

Skipping To Protest Or Celebrate

It’s interesting to see people skipping work, skipping school, skipping everything, on any whim. You have the political ICE OUT national protest set for today (January 30th), where many people were planning on skipping out to send a message.

At my place of employment, everyone is here, and the roads are full of people going about their lives. I’m not saying that this stand isn’t a good one, but I am saying, people have lives they need to live and people they need to care for, so for January 30th, it looks like it is business as usual.

But what about the day after the Super Bowl?

When it comes to “Super Sick Monday”, people’s feelings are a little different. It is reported that over 22 million people are expected to skip work that day, and for the ones that do come in, you know they’re probably going to ‘phone it in’.

If the Seattle Seahawks are to defeat the New England Patriots, I can see many people in Washington taking more than just Monday off (my cousin has already informed me that he put in for vacation for the whole week, either for celebrating or mourning).

Do you already have your Super Sick Monday excuse ready, or are you going to suck it up and come to work and then barely work? Tap the App and let us know. And keep scrolling to see some people who will definitely be calling in sick on Monday!

