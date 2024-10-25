Oh snap! This year's Horror Con lineup is so GOOOOD!

Which one of these people do YOU want to see the most?

I've never been to a horror convention, but I have been to a comic con once (it was in Yakima and sadly, they moved it to Ellensburg).

The lead-up to traveling to a "con" can sometimes be the best part of the fun: it's both the journey and the destination.

First, you have to figure out what your costume is going to be. Whatever cosplay you decide on to wear at the con is so important!

Since this is a horror con, I expect there will be a lot of people running around in some amazing special FX makeup.

A huge part of going to a "con" is the celebrity and guest speaker lineup. This year, the lineup is SICK, as the kids say!

You've got celebrities from TV shows like Game of Thrones (see "The Night King" the gallery below), the Scream movies, plus stars from the horror movie and TV classics, like Hocus Pocus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and The Munsters. (Tell memaw there will be somebody she actually recognizes this year, ha!)

**Pause** Geek Girl Con 2024 is coming up next on November 9th at the Seattle Convention Center!

Washington State Horror Con FAQ

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE WA HORROR CON AT THIS YEAR?

October 25th-27th at the Washington State Fair and Events Center in Puyallup, hosted by Elvira

Elvira Hosts The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend's Burlesque Showcase Getty Images loading...

HOW MUCH ARE WA HORROR CON TICKETS?

Ticket prices vary by day.

Friday: $30/$14 kids

Saturday: $48/$21 kids

Sunday: $38/$18 kids

Visit wahorror.com for prices on 3-Day passes.

WHO ALL IS GONNA BE THERE?

