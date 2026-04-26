It’s been a while since I rode the school bus, and with not having any children of my own, I’m way out of the loop when it comes to school transportation. So when I saw an image of an animal on the side of one, I scratched my head. Why is there a turtle on the bus? Now, I know the answer.

Spotted My First School Bus Turtle

While I was stopped at 16th Ave. and Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima, waiting for the light to turn green, I looked over to my left and noticed the school bus to the side of me, and its cute green drawing on it.

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Seeing that it was a turtle, I asked my friend (who can be a bit of an smart-a**) what is up with that? His answer was crude.

“The turtle? Oh, that’s the bus for the slow children.”

My jaw dropped, and looking at him, he thought he was right and wasn’t making a joke. He honestly thought that’s what it meant. That couldn’t be it, so I did some further checking.

Thank goodness, THAT is not the reason.

READ MORE: These Are The Top School Districts In Washington State

Why Are Animal Designs On The Side Of Busses?

They’re called “Animal Identification Signs,” and they serve a great purpose. They’re there to help school children (especially the younger ones) identify the correct bus they’re supposed to get on.

Turtle, Butterfly, Dolphin, Cat, Rabbit, Squirrel, Whale, Swan, and others (including symbols) in a variety of colors are used as visual aids for youngsters.

Whoever thought of this, great idea! To my friend, and others in Washington that saw a turtle on a short bus… You are soooo wrong!



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Worst States For Early Education According to WalletHub, these are the top 7 worst states for early education. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews