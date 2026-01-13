A new scam from cellphone companies urging you to use your points before they expire is hitting cellular customers from all over Washington state. It’s getting pretty convincing that it almost got me. We have the details below.

Don’t Let Your Points Expire

I have T-Mobile currently, but I’ve heard from my friends and family who have other carriers, like AT&T and Verizon, that they’ve received similar scam attempts, which they were quick to delete and move on, but mine almost got me.

person holding a cellphone Lindsey LaMont via Unsplash loading...

I don’t do much with point systems, and when I got my text saying my T-Mobile points were set to expire if I don’t use them soon, they’d be gone forever.

“This is to inform you that your T-Mobile account currently has 11,430 reward points, which will expire on January 10th. Please note that according to our program terms, any unused points will be permanently forfeited after this date.”

The text went on giving a link and instructions, and it really looked legit.

The Red Flags Of This Phone Points Scam

The key thing that made me look twice was the urgency of the message. I was sent the message on January 10th, the day they were all going to expire.

One way they try to get you is by causing a sense of urgency; you don’t want that free stuff to go away, so you’ll click around, and next thing you know, your information is there, you may have a virus, or worse.

Upon closer looking, the text originated from a @Yahoo.com email address. There were other tell-tale signs, but it almost got me.

READ MORE: DMV Scam Hitting Washington Drivers

Before I clicked anything, I checked, and while T-Mobile does have a points system, it’s mainly with their other programs, not their phone service.

The lesson to learn here, if a message/phone call is demanding immediate action, double-check and do your research first to safeguard yourself, your info, and your money.

