The food group that helped raise a nation is the subject of a massive recall affecting half the country, including Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. This is not good news for us fans of Tator Tots.

FDA’s Recall On Tator Tots

The recall started early December when it was a voluntary one of around 40,000 cases of Ore-Ida Tater Tots and Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels by McCain Foods USA Inc. Since the initial recall, it has escalated, even with the Food and Drug Administration getting involved and upping the recall to a Class II.

What Does Class 2 Recall Mean?

According to the FDA, Class II is issued when the product “may cause temporary or reversible health issues, or where the probability of serious, adverse health consequences is remote.”

The Reason For The Tater Tot Recall

The reason for the ultimate frozen side dish being recalled was due to the possible risk of “clear hard plastic fragments” that could be consumed, causing choking and other safety hazards.

Products Involved In The Tater Tot Recall

Ore-Ida Tater Tots:

UPC: 1 00 72714 00215 8

Batch Codes: 1005479808, 1005477924, 1005478883, 1005480444, 1005480875, 1005481627, and 1005481770

Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels:

UPC: 1 07 34730 62740 0

Batch Codes: 1005482717, 1005483735, 1005484702, 1005485462, and 1005485660

What To Do With Impacted Tots

Many of the recalled tots were sold in bigger batches and orders (restaurants), but it’s never a bad idea to check. If you do end up having one of the recalled bags sitting in your freezer, do not consume it and return to the place where you originally purchased it for a refund, or just throw them away.

For more information on the Tater Tot recall, visit FDA.gov.