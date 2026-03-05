Can you legally throw away your dog's droppings in a neighbor's garbage can? It’s a fun and “S***y” debate that we plan on getting the (pooper) scoop on! Find out what we learned below.

Walking A Dog, You Have A ‘Social Contract’

Most people are nice and polite and know the rules of the trail when they’re taking their 4 legged friends out on a daily walk. When the dog stops to do its business, and something solid is left behind, we pick it up in our little bags, tie it up, and the person and the dog go on their merry little way.

dog walking on a leash tsm/Timmy! loading...

But instead of carrying and swinging the little treasure bag with you for the rest of your walk, you see a nearby garbage can. Can you chuck it in there and continue your walk, hands-free?

What The Internet Says About Using A Neighbor’s Garbage For Your Dog Stuff

I’d like to think most Washington neighbors wouldn’t care. They’d be happy you’d picked it up off the lawn, kept it in a bag to throw it away. I know I would much rather that, but opinions vary.

garbage cans on street Osarodion Amenze via Unsplash loading...

In a Pets forum on Reddit, this very topic came up. And while most agree the garbage is better than not picking it up, many are against dropping it in a neighbor's garbage (whether you know them or not).

“(It) has a smell to it unlike any other that is hard to remove, and if the bag bursts somehow, the owner of the bin gets dog (it) all over their bin. They potentially don’t even own a dog, but now they have to get dog (it) stink out of their bin.”

– SwordTaster via Reddit.com.



Giphy.com

RULES Of “Illegal Dumping”

When I looked further into this topic, it really deals with WHERE the garbage can is located. If it is on the street, technically, it is fair game. If the garbage can is in a driveway or by the house, you could face trespassing and possibly an illegal dumping fine.



Giphy.com

Each city has its own special ordinance, but in regard to a social contract with your neighbors and community, keep your treasure bag until you get home, or until you come across an ACTUAL public trash can.

