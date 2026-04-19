As the weather is getting nicer, we’re getting ready to hit the hills to hike, fish, hunt, camp, etc.! And when you’re back in the thick of it, the thick of it may just be biting back, especially those flying little blood suckers we all love to hate. Below we have 10 tips to protect yourself from mosquitoes while living your best summer in Washington.

What Bugs You In Washington?

Our state has no shortage of creepy crawlers that can make us itch (and worse) if we’re not careful. One of the worst ones I’ve encountered is ticks.

mosquito National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases via Unsplash loading...

My family member got a tick bite that led to Lyme Disease, and to this day, it still can affect her joints and muscles. I’ve written more on the Tick subject and how to avoid that creepy crawly danger here.

But for this article, I wanted to focus on mosquitoes. Mainly because I’m heading up to Tim Ponds (just past Naches off of Highway 12) and I know I’m going to get eaten up. If it’s not by mosquitoes, then possibly by ants (like last time).



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So for all of our outdoors ’ sake, we have a few ways that you can protect yourself from the tiny vampires.

READ MORE: Washington Has One Of The Top Cities For Bed Bugs!!!

10 Ways to Protect Yourself from Washington Mosquitoes Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

Do you have any other tips we should add to this list? If so, please let me know! I’ll test them out and get them added to our list. Just Tap the App and share your bug bite avoidance hacks!