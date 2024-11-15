I have a family member who is anti-Christmas.

Well, I shouldn’t say ‘anti-Christmas’; she has just gotten fed up with the holiday.

If it was just the commercialization that has slowly taken over the season, I would totally get it, but it’s more than that.

Talking to her, we can’t quite put our finger on the issue, but I did stumble upon one celebration that she might be in favor of.

If you’re like my relative and are tired of seeing Santa Claus but don’t go quite so hardcore as to celebrate Jack Skellington (the protagonist from the Tim Burton film The Nightmare Before Christmas), then don’t forget about the original anti-Claus, Krampus!

kid dressed up like Krampus Canva loading...

Who Is Krampus?

My first introduction to Krampus was on an episode of American Dad. Season 9, Episode 8, titled Minstrel Krampus. In the episode, Stan and Roger have to fight Krampus, who has kidnapped Steve because he was on the naughty list.

The episode pokes fun at the legend of Krampus (parodying Beauty & The Beast if memory serves me correctly), but according to Wikipedia (and Alpine folklore) travels with Santa. While Santa rewards the little ones who are well-behaved, the brats on the naughty list are punished by Krampus... badly!

In recent years, Krampus has become more popular as an addition to Christmas and Santa celebrations, if not in some festivals, as a Santa replacement.

Want to Celebrate Krampus In Washington?

The perfect Thanksgiving Getaway town, Leavenworth, is also home to this year’s Krampus celebration put on by ‘Krampus Seattle’!



Giphy.com

Taking over Front Street Park in Leavenworth on Saturday, November 30th. Show up in your full Krampus costume or just your horns, and take part in traditional Krampus cheer!

For more information on this event, check out their Facebook event page!

inside a store walkway called 'Krampus Kave' in Leavenworth, Washington tsm/Timmy! loading...

Do you celebrate the season with Krampus, or is this tradition new to you? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker