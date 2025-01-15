Washington State Is Full Of High Rollers!

My friend: “Do you gamble?”

Me: “Every time I go to the bathroom.”

My friend: “What?!?”

Yeah, I’m not a big gambler. The few times that I have gambled, I did well, and then I felt guilty.

I’m a big believer in karma, so with getting good fortune, I should spread it around with people before it’s too late.

I don’t know if that’s quite how karma works, but so far, it’s worked for me.

welcome to washington sign, in the middle of a poker table surrounded by poker chips. Canva loading...

A perfect example of this is when my wife and I were visiting her family in Oregon, and we were out to eat at a pizza place.

In the back arcade gaming room, they actually had a virtual slot machine.

My wife gave me $5.

Two virtual spins, and I’m $300 richer.



Giphy.com

Instead of being thrilled, I immediately felt great but melancholy. I ended up paying for everyone’s dinner, hurray, no guilt.

Judging by the research from Legal US Poker Stars, I am in the minority, especially in Washington!

The research looked at each state’s number of casinos, the amount spent gambling, as well as online search volume for terms related to gambling or casinos in each state. All the info was compiled, scored, and ranked.

What are the odds that Washington break the top 10? Pretty good!



Giphy.com

Out of all the states where gambling is legal, Washington ranked at the 6th highest in gambling throughout the United States!

The top 5 ranked are Nevada (naturally), Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Illinois at number 5.

Related Reading: Gamble On How Clean Your Toilet Is? Check Out This List!

Related Reading: Gamble On How Clean Your Toilet Is? Check Out This List!

I am surprised Oregon didn't break the top 10, considering how you can gamble at a pizzeria! For a full breakdown of the scoring and rankings, click here.

Are you a gambler? What is your biggest haul or loss? What’s your most memorable story?

Tap the App, and please share (the stories, not your winnings or debts).

Get our free mobile app

10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe Here are 10 of the wackiest Washington State laws you won't believe Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals