What do you think your first impression of Washington would be? What if we were a little more specific about the area of the Evergreen State? Say Yakima or Seattle? If you ask an outsider, you might get a comment like “that’s a lot of apples!” or “man, that’s a lot of coffee and flannel”.

First Impressions Can Be The Most Important

I’m having some guests from Arkansas visiting me next month, and I’m brainstorming what to do, where to take them, and what areas of our state to show them. You know, give them the best tour I can afford.

mount rainer, trees, tourist looking. Kadri Karmo via Unsplash loading...

Although they’re my family and I know they’re here to see me, and they’ll be polite no matter what we do, I just know there are going to be some jaw-dropping, eye-popping experiences they might experience for the first time.

I want to make a good impression, because after all, the first time I went down to their state, I had such a fun time that all the stereotypes and jokes of the south were like water off a duck's back, and didn’t faze me. It’s all about that first impression.

We Asked Our Audience!

I asked our listening and reading audience, for those who have had friends and family members visit, or those who have transplanted to Washington, what the first impressions were. Hopefully their responses can guide my tour guide travels, but one thing is for sure: they made me laugh! Take a look at the best responses below.

READ MORE: 7 Most Popular Cities Tourists Love In Washington