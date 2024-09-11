You still have some time left this year to get the boat in the water, have some fun, and make some memories.

Just make sure the memories you’re making are the right ones.

Be safe, be responsible, stay dry while boating… and I’m not talking about the water!

Boating is soaring throughout the United States; in fact, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), recreational boating activity rose by 36% from 2018 to 2023.

With that much of an increase in people having fun in the water also comes the risk of potential hazards.

emergency crews on the water, boat and helecopter. Inner pictures of people jumping from a boat, life jackets and a crashed boat. Canva loading...

With informational data collected by the United States Coast Guard, Florida personal injury lawyers Anidjar & Levine were able to investigate and determine which state is the most dangerous when it comes to having fun out on the water.

Their findings did not boast well for boat lovers in Washington, with The Evergreen State being the 3rd highest in regards to boating accidents and fatalities in 2023.

Related Reading: If you're Camping In Washington, You Better Do This!

In 2023 alone, 52 incidents were recorded, 23 of which were fatal, averaging 44%.

States with a higher percentage of incidents than us were New Mexico, with a 47% fatality rate, and Alaska (the most dangerous with boating incidents), with a 69% fatality rate.

Surprising to me when reading over the analysis was how Florida and California were among the least deadly, with each at a 9% fatality rate.

Remember, the percentages are the average; in California, there were 339 incidents vs. Washington’s 52 incidents.



Giphy.com

However, where California suffered 30 deaths, Washington was at 23, so you get the averages and where the states line up.

Other factors may come into play, like the nearest medical facilities and the location of civilization.

In Alaska, you’re far away from everyone, and in Washington, there are a lot of forests that could separate you from the help you need.

Could This Be The Most Beautiful Lake in Washington?

Could This Be The Most Beautiful Lake in Washington?

In a nutshell, boating can be dangerous if you’re not trained, so be careful out there, and always, when possible, have a friend with you.

Official Sources for the study were the United States Department of Homeland Security United States Coast Guard 2023 Recreational Boating Statistics, and the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

Get our free mobile app

The Checklist for the New Hiker in Washington State Please, do not go hiking in the evergreen state, or any state for that matter, without being FULLY prepared. Gallery Credit: Aly