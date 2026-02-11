If I were a gambling man, I’d bet on me winning the lottery before being abducted by Aliens from outer space. But according to a new survey, the odds of the opposite happening are much greater, especially here in Washington state.

Do You Believe?

I believe. The way I figure, there are too many wonders on this earth to not have other planets sharing their own amounts of amazing things and creatures. Have they visited Earth? That is the big question, and since I asked it, I’ll answer it for myself… I do.

door with a UFO sticker Darren Galstead via Unsplash loading...

So you know where I stand, I also believe in Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and ghosts. The Earth is not flat, birds are real (although I’ve seen many neat drones that look like birds), and Epstein didn’t kill himself. I’m on the fence about Time Travel, and I don’t think ketchup expires; it just turns Fancy.



Giphy.com

Now back to the matter of my belief in extra-terrestrials and UFO (or UAP if you so choose). I’ve seen a few things that I can not explain, so I do believe, and with all the history that Washington has, it’s no surprise that we rank #6 in the United States, where you’re most likely to be abducted by aliens.

Place Your Bets On Alien Abduction

According to Canada Sports Betting.ca, their 2026 index of Alien Abduction Odds complies where UFO-related reports occur throughout the U.S. and Canada. With those resorts, a given probability is measured, and we have the odds that you might lose some time while traveling down a dark highway alone at night.

aliens in a car driving at sunset. Miriam Espacio via Unsplash loading...

Where Washington & Oregon Rank In Alien Abduction Odds

While New Hampshire ranks #1 in America, states in the Pacific Northwest are not far behind.

Oregon ranked at #5 with a 1 in 60 (1.68%) chance of being abducted, followed by Washington at a 1 in 60 (1.66) chance.

Staying in the PNW, Idaho came in at #2 with a 1 in 53 (1.90%) chance.

Knowing this, will that change your nighttime travel habits or your Lotto practices?

Have you seen anything in the skies or something weirder up close and personal? If so, we’d love to share your story. Tap the App and let us know.

