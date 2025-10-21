Shreds & Meds Day is right around the corner, and we want to make sure you have all the details so you can help safeguard yourself from identity theft, help keep prescription drugs out of the wrong hands, and help keep your community safe!

READ MORE: Learn How To Blur Your House On Google Maps in Washington

Gather up those unwanted documents that have been piling up, and go through the medicine cabinet to find the expired medication, because Saturday, October 25th is the day!

shredded paper Mahem Rin via Unsplash loading...

Anyone who has been the victim of identity theft knows that it is a big deal and can cause quite a few problems. It happened to me a few years back, and ever since, I’ve done my best to make sure it does not happen again, including not missing a single Shreds & Meds event.

Yakima Valley Shreds & Meds Fall 2025 Details

There are several Shreds & Med events throughout the Yakima Valley. Here are the ones that I found while scouring the web.

Location: The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce located @ 10 N 9th Street in Yakima, hosted by Safe Yakima Valley REACH Coalition, Crime Stoppers & Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Date: Saturday, October 25th, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Purpose: Shreds Documents & Medication (Please keep shreds & meds separated).

Cost: Free (but donations are welcome, and will go to the Yakima County DOC K-9 program).

pills and medication Roberto Sorin via Unsplash loading...

Location: Fiesta Foods @ 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd #3615 in Yakima

Date: Saturday, October 25th, starting at 10 am.

Purpose: Medication

Cost: Free (but donations are welcome).

Location: Pumpkin Palooza in Downtown Grandview @ Block of 100 East 2nd St. in Grandview.

Date: Saturday, October 25th, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Purpose: Medication

Cost: Free (but donations are welcome).

What Can You Bring To These Events?

At the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce event, with your documents, people can bring up to 2 banker boxes or 3 grocery bags of documents that you wish to be safely destroyed, but once the truck fills up, then that is it.

When it comes to medication take-back, at all locations, there is no limit.

“Unused or expired medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.”

– Yakima Community Coalition.

If you know of one that we missed, Tap the App and let us know, and we'll get it added to this list.

Get our free mobile app

Protect Yourself From Texas Phone Scams Gallery Credit: Chaz