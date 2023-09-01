“In every adversity, there lies the seed of an equivalent advantage. In every defeat is a lesson showing you how to win the victory next time.”

– Robert Collier (American Author)

This quote is used to describe many things in life. I’m willing to bet that I’m the first one to use it in terms of a Cornhole Tournament.

Get your throwing arms ready because your victory is at hand… and hole in a board! The Selah Downtown Association will be holding a fun for the whole family Cornhole Tournament on Friday, October 20th, at the Selah Civic Center!



Giphy.com

This event will feature a beer garden, food trucks, a free kids craft area, and, most importantly, Cornhole! $50 a team, which scores you a t-shirt for each player on your team. If your team is good enough, you could win a trophy for best dressed, best sportsmanship, and of course, best of the best for tournament champion!

Check Out: Can You Host Your Own Yakima Cornhole Tournament?

If you’re interested in flexing your “tossing muscles,” you can sign up here or check out the Selah Downtown Association’s Facebook Page.

“The first and greatest victory is to conquer yourself, to be conquered by yourself is of all things most shameful and vile.” – Plato

In other words, don’t be afraid of playing in the SDA’s Cornhole Tournament; you’ll have some fun and make some memories!



Giphy.com

