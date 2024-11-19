10 Ways Washingtonians Plan To Ruin Thanksgiving

How do you celebrate Thanksgiving?

Are you the type of person to host it and do all the hard work for everyone else to enjoy?

Or are you a Thanksgiving moocher?

Someone who comes to the holiday dinner with friends and family and brings nothing to the table but a smile?

What if you're just sick of the family and the hassle?

Whatever your reason, be it the loner mentality, sick of stress, or just hate hanging out with your family, we're here to help.

dad and daughter pulling a burned turkey out of an oven. Luahing and sad emojis cover their faces. Canva loading...

We compiled a handy list of suggestions to help you take care of your presence at Thanksgiving, and ensure that your Christmas, New Year, Valentine's Day, and quite possibly, depending on how good the host's memory is, Independence Day schedule is not filled with family obligations.

We asked our listeners and readers the simple question, "How do you plan on ruining Thanksgiving?"

thanksgiving food surrounded by words. Canva loading...

The response we got was overwhelming, funny, and, in some instances, kind of sad.

Ideally, each of these suggestions should do the trick. Just be careful of taking the ruining experience too far. Remember, the day may come when you need a kidney replaced, and a family member will most likely be the best match (I assume).

RELEATED READING: 5 Turkey Tales of Ruin! Stories of Thanksgiving Trauma!

Without further ado, there are 10 easy ways to ruin your Thanksgiving (or any holiday get-together when you really think about it).

10 Tips To Ruin Thanksgiving Dinner! Here are 10 suggestions from our listeners/readers on how to ruin Thanksgiving and ensure you get a nice, uninvited Christmas all to yourself! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

How do you plan to ruin your day of Thankfulness? Use an idea from our list or come up with one unique to your situation?

Tap the App and share your plans!

Get our free mobile app

18 Things That You Shouldn't Say at the Thanksgiving Table Ah, Thanksgiving! When families come together all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois to give thanks and eat a whole bunch of food. It's usually all fun and smiles unless that ONE family member who has no filter decides to show up. You just never know what they will say and unfortunately, that's the problem! To help alleviate any unnecessary drama this year, just text your family member that causes issues with their mouth and pass along this list of "Things NOT to Say at the Thanksgiving Table". Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio