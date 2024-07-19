Why do we love playing those lottery scratch off games so much? Maybe I'm just speaking for myself here, but I think it's a lot of fun to play them. You don't have to wait for a specific day of the week or time of day to win: you can become an instant winner with a scratch-off!

I think that despite the slim chances to win, we play the lottery because it's a dream to become a big winner.

Sure, winning the lottery is like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but that doesn't stop us from buying those scratch off tickets or picking out our "lucky numbers" to win the Powerball.

I keep joking that if I become an instant millionaire by winning the lottery, I'm selling all my belongings and moving to someplace near a warm beach.

In Washington, surplus money raised from the purchase of lottery tickets goes to support early childhood education, economic development, vocational programs, apprentice and college financial aid, and the responsible gambling hotline (1-800-547-6133).

Just remember to play responsibly!

All it takes to play a lottery scratch off ticket is your lucky coin and some vigorous scratching. Washington does not have a state tax on lottery winnings! Uncle Sam gets his 24% cut right off the jump, though.



Want to become the latest Washington State Lottery millionaire?

These are the three Washington State Lottery scratch off tickets that you make you an instant millionaire. They each cost $30 a ticket! You can win anywhere from $40 to $2,000,000 per ticket.

CHROME

Chrome WA Lottery walottery.com/canva loading...

Nearly 1,850,000 of these scratch off tickets were printed. The general odds of winning are 1 in 2.86. Two grand prizes are remaining as of today.

SUPREME 7S

Supreme 7s WA Lottery walottery.com/canva loading...

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.91. There were a little over 1,800,000 tickets printed. There is one grand prize remaining as of today.

$2,000,000 MONEY MILLIONAIRE

2M Money Millionaire WA Lottery walottery.com/canva loading...

Tere were nearly 3,310,000 tickets printed for this scratch off. Your overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.93. Only 1 grand prize is left to win!

