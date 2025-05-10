When is Central Washington Going To Get Hot & Steamy?

I'm not gonna lie, I laughed much harder than I should have when I saw the weather radar above, and it made me start wondering when Bikini season was going to start popping up in Washington.

The Weather Channel said it is called an Omega Block Weather Pattern, because it looks like the omega symbol, you know, the horseshoe-looking thing.

But let's be honest, we all know what it looks like; we're all 13 at heart.

When I first saw this, I was reminded of a comedy sketch for Saturday Night Live, or Mad TV, or In Living Color, or the short-lived Dana Carrey Show that showed several cable networks 'After Dark'.

CSPAN After Dark focused on the Washington Monument, The Food Network After Dark was all about hot dogs, and Discovery Channel After Dark was showing what animals do. THIS would have been great for The Weather Channel, which brings me to my original thought, when is it going to crack the 90s, and heat up here at home?

washington state hot sun Canva loading...

On average, we usually start hitting the 90-degree mark in mid-June to early July, but back 2 years ago, we did hit one of the earliest and hottest times that the Valley had ever seen, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.

So if you're someone who gets the yard and pool ready for the hot season, I'd slowly start getting ready, or if you're someone who is the opposite of a snowbird and heads off somewhere cooler, I'd plan for a late June trip.

Final Thoughts On Central Washington's Upcoming Summer

No matter when the heat gets here, there are 2 things that are certain: we'll gripe about it being too hot, and it'll be over too soon, and winter will be here, giving us something else to gripe about.

How do you celebrate the warming temps? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF