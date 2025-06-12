The City Of Union Gap Honors & Celebrates Chief Cobb’s Retirement & Future

As Gregory Cobb, Union Gap Police Chief for the past 13 years, stepped from one position in the community to another, he was honored by his friends, family, and colleagues in the Union Gap City Hall Council Chambers on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 11th.

He officially retired last Friday (June 6th) as police chief and takes on his new duties and continues to serve the Union Gap community as the new City Manager on July 1st, taking over for Sharon Bounds, who was appointed as City Manager in March of 2023.

Gregory Cobb has been with the Union Gap Police Department for 27 years, and when he announced his retirement and changes of career, the community was at first shocked and saddened, but when word of his new appointment got around, they were proud and happy that he’d still be with the community that he’s loved and respected for so long, (and vice versa).

Honoring Gregory Cobb's 27 Years in Law Enforcement

Wednesday afternoon, many citizens and employees from the city of Union Gap, as well as neighboring cities (Yakima, Selah, Zillah), departments, and agencies, got together to celebrate his career and his retirement from law enforcement and to look to the future with his new role.

Gifts, speeches, stories, and laughs were shared, including a ceremonial plaque in honor of the 27 years of work he has done.

He took to the podium at the end to give thanks to everyone who had helped him get to where he is today, from his military to firefighting work and his time on the force, with special thanks and love to his wife, Christina.

After the formal speeches and ceremony, the crowd was invited to refreshments and cake while many mingled and gave personal thanks and congratulations to the former chief and future City Manager, Mr. Cobb.

The Next Union Gap Police Chief?

While a replacement for Union Gap Police Chief has not been announced and is still in the works, in the meantime, Lieutenant Curtis Santucci will be working as acting Police Chief. One thing is for sure, whoever takes over for Gregory Cobb, will have some big shoes to fill.

