When you really look at it, Washington is like two different states.

East and West of the mountains.

I’m not going to go into which side is better or worse because they each have their pros and cons, but outsiders don’t realize how drastically different we are.

From luscious rainy seasons all the time to a desert with lots of sun, it’s not quite as different as night and day, but dry and wet, definitely!

Talking to my sister-in-law, who lives in Seattle, we were comparing rent for her apartment vs my wife and I and buying our house.

Granted, we have been in our home for 13 years, but the amount she pays for her one-bedroom apartment is more than a monthly house payment.

feet on a sideway standing on arrows, one arrow says 'own' other says ' rent' with a graphic of washington state and question marks. Canva loading...

That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who lives in Washington, but like I said earlier, to outsiders, it can be jaw-dropping.

The cost of living varies from region to region. Where might be poor or middle class in one area might be well off in another.

Thanks to PropertyShark, cramming “residential transaction data” to narrow down the most expensive areas, namely zip codes, in each state.

With Washington, the 10 most expensive lie all in King County!



Giphy.com

The 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in Washington State.

#10 Bellevue (98005) - $1,415,000

#9 Seattle (98112) - $1,428,000

#8 Woodinville (98077) - $1,500,000

#7 Bellevue (98006) - $1,593,000

#6 Sammamish (98074) - $1,710,000

#5 Kirkland (98033) - $1,717,000

#4 Sammamish (98075) - $1,870,000

#3 Bellevue (98004) - $1,875,000

#2 Mercer Island (98040) - $2,300,000

#1 Medina (98039) - $4,000,000

These are the 5 Biggest Malls in Washington!

These are the 5 Biggest Malls in Washington!

It is to be noted that only Medina and Mercer Island cracked the top 100 most expensive ZIP Codes, and Medina is within the top 15 of the country!

Looking at these averages, do you think it’s so bad where you live now? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

How Many of the Richest Billionaires in Washington live in King County? Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Washington using data from Forbes. Gallery Credit: Stacker