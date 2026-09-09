Fair time is almost here, and money is tight; luckily, there are several ways to save when it comes to the Central Washington State Fair! Admission, rides, exhibits, shows, and entertainment! So much is happening during the 10 days of fun at State Fair Park (9/25 - 10/4)! And we have the details on ways you can save below!

Ways To Save At This Year’s Fair!

Whether you’re looking for basic fair admission, grandstand shows, or carnival wristbands, the crew at the Central Washington State Fair has partnered with local businesses to give you the best deals possible for this year’s fair.

The big thing: purchase before the fair begins, and you can save big!

Photo Courtesy of Enigma Media Team via CWSF via press release. fair logo

You can visit Wray’s Marketfresh IGA, Fiesta Food Locations, or even the State Fair Park Ticket Office and get advance fair admission and Carnival wristbands at a great discount price!

Advance gate admission for adults $15, $12 for seniors, and $10 for youth ages (6-12 years old).

Wristbands for rides ALL DAY at the carnival are just $36!

Get these great deals at the State Fair Park Ticket Office (Monday – Friday, 11a – 5p) or online at FairFun.com.

You can also swing by any Wray’s Marketfresh IGA and Fiesta Foods stores in Yakima, Selah, Sunnyside, and even Pasco!

Photo Courtesy of Enigma Media Team via CWSF via press release. fair grounds, mascots

The Central Washington State Fair “Best Fair Deal Ever”!

The slogan for this year’s fair is “Remembering Our Past, Growing Our Future,” and as part of celebrating America’s 250th Birthday (1776), you can score the $17.76 Best Fair Deal Ever!

READ MORE: Central Washington State Fair Daily Discounts & Deals!

For just $17.76, you’ll get Fair Admission AND Grandstand Show! This deal is good through September 24th (Children ages 5 and under will receive free admission to the fair and grandstand show with this deal)!

Check out all the deals and discounts at FairFun.com.

Save on epic shows happening in the Grandstands! The Aces Wild Rough Stock Round-Up Rodeo (Saturday & Sunday 9/26 & 27), Monster X Tour (Saturday 10/3), Demolition Derby, Chain & Go Class Derby, and Motorhome Demo Derby (Sunday, 10/4)!

Chance To Win Tickets From Us!

Don’t forget to enter to win a family four-pack of fair admission tickets from your favorite radio station! Click Here and enter for your chance to win!

Take A Look Back At Some of The CWSF SunDome Vendors From Last Year! I was able to get a head start in the Yakima Valley SunDome and snap some candid pictures of each of the over 100 vendors before the crowds started filtering in for the fair fun. My apologies to the people who were photographed without being ready; some laughs were had, and everyone was super friendly (here's part 1). Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

The SunDome Vendors Of The Central Washington State Fair 2025 (Part 2)! With so many booths at the 2025 Central Washington State Fair in the Yakima Valley SunDome, I had to split the photos into three galleries. enjoy Part 2! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!