Cryptocurrency Scam Targeting Central Washington

There's a fun question circling the internet that asks, "If you woke up tomorrow, and it was 1999, what would you do?"

My answer every time is 'invest in Bitcoin.' I knew about the cryptocurrency in the early 2000s, but didn't understand it and felt like it was a waste and a scam.

Now, 25 years later, I still don't know much about how data mining and all that works, but I do know that scammers are targeting Central Washington users big time.

My first scam text came last week. I didn't think much of it. A lady named Jessica M., who admitted she was a recruiter, asked me to join her team.

The pay ranged between $150 and $400 a day, and all I needed was a smartphone or a computer, and best of all, I could work from home, a cafe, or anywhere.

Well, this is sounding good, but what are the hours? Any time I want. It sounded too good to be true, so it probably is.

A week later, I received another text, almost identical.

Am I The Only One Getting Spamming Texts in Central Washington?

Over a big family dinner with several members from all over the state, I jokingly brought up my hopeful side gig. I was blown away by how many other members of my family, from Wenatchee, Ellensburg, Richland, and even North Bend, had gotten similar texts.

It looks like Jessica (who, in some texts, works for a company called Bitfarm (NOTE, there is a real company that is named BITFARMS, but I doubt she works for that one)) has been busy trying to get her to message her via WhatsApp.

Worried About A Text Scam? Here's Some Tips.

If you've received this text message from a weird email address from iCloud.com or Outlook.com, remember the old adage: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

If you get a text or an email saying you owe money and you have to pay right away, or else, and they accept payments via gift cards, it's a scam.



If you are unsure, take the first step and contact the company, but look up their number for yourself; don't use the link or phone number that was given to you.

Just delete it, safeguard your identity and information by reporting the message as junk via your phone's normal software.

And if you are really unsure and worried, talk to a friend or the authorities.

