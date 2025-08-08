12th Man, Stand UP! Here's Some of the Craziest Seahawks Fans

Washington’s Most Loyal 12s: See the Craziest Fans Who Never Miss a Game
America has two favorite pastime sports: baseball and football. The Seattle Seahawks fans have been known to shatter sound records--we can get THAT loud! Our 12th Man costumes can get kind of loud, too!
As we speak, somebody is probably already working on their Seattle Seahawks costume they're going to wear this Sunday. I love looking at the crazy costumes so stay tuned for a fun gallery of Seahawks fans below!
It's Fun to See How Excited Seahawks Fans Get Each Year
Every year, the Seattle Seahawks fans' costumes get wilder and wilder! Get a load of these crazy 12th Man fans!
The 2025 pre-season is underway and those of us who don't call them the "Sea Chickens" are looking forward to a fun season of football once again.
Seattle Seahawks History - Abbreviated Version
The Seahawks were established by the NFL in 1976 and were owned by the wealthy Nordstrom Family. The 12th Man is the official title we Seahawks fans affectionately call ourselves because in 1984, they retired the number 12 as a tribute to the fans. Currently, Jody Allen, the sister of former owner (and co-owner of Microsoft), Paul Allen, owns the team.
Seattle Seahawks Schedule for 2025-2026
Single tickets are hard to come by because so many Washingtonians own Seattle Seahawks season passes. They typically try to resell them for the games they can't make, so hopefully, you'll get lucky and score a ticket for yourself. See what I did there?
Preseason
Friday, 08/15/2025 – vs Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Saturday, 08/23/2025 – at Green Bay Packers @ Green Bay / Lambeau Field
Regular Season
Sunday, 09/07/2025 – vs San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Sunday, 09/14/2025 – at Pittsburgh Steelers @ Pittsburgh / Acrisure Stadium
Sunday, 09/21/2025 – vs New Orleans Saints @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Thursday, 09/25/2025 – at Arizona Cardinals @ Arizona / State Farm Stadium
Sunday, 10/05/2025 – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Sunday, 10/12/2025 – at Jacksonville Jaguars @ Jacksonville / EverBank Stadium
Monday, 10/20/2025 – vs Houston Texans @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Sunday, 11/02/2025 – at Washington Commanders @ Washington / Northwest Stadium
Sunday, 11/09/2025 – vs Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Sunday, 11/16/2025 – at Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium
Sunday, 11/23/2025 – at Tennessee Titans @ Tennessee / Nissan Stadium
Sunday, 11/30/2025 – vs Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Sunday, 12/07/2025 – at Atlanta Falcons @ Atlanta / Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sunday, 12/14/2025 – vs Indianapolis Colts @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Thursday, 12/18/2025 – vs Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle / Lumen Field
Weekend of 12/27 or 12/28/2025 – at Carolina Panthers @ Charlotte / Bank of America Stadium
Weekend of 01/03 or 01/04/2026 – at San Francisco 49ers @ Santa Clara / Levi’s Stadium
