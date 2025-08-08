12th Man, Stand UP! Here's Some of the Craziest Seahawks Fans

America has two favorite pastime sports: baseball and football. The Seattle Seahawks fans have been known to shatter sound records--we can get THAT loud! Our 12th Man costumes can get kind of loud, too!

As we speak, somebody is probably already working on their Seattle Seahawks costume they're going to wear this Sunday. I love looking at the crazy costumes so stay tuned for a fun gallery of Seahawks fans below!

Seattle Seahawks Fan with big curly blue hair and shades

It's Fun to See How Excited Seahawks Fans Get Each Year

Every year, the Seattle Seahawks fans' costumes get wilder and wilder! Get a load of these crazy 12th Man fans!

Seattle Seahawks Fan Thinks He's Incredibly Hulky

The 2025 pre-season is underway and those of us who don't call them the "Sea Chickens" are looking forward to a fun season of football once again.

Seattle Seahawks History - Abbreviated Version

The Seahawks were established by the NFL in 1976 and were owned by the wealthy Nordstrom Family. The 12th Man is the official title we Seahawks fans affectionately call ourselves because in 1984, they retired the number 12 as a tribute to the fans. Currently, Jody Allen, the sister of former owner (and co-owner of Microsoft), Paul Allen, owns the team.

Jody Allen, owner of Seattle Seahawks NFL team

Seattle Seahawks Schedule for 2025-2026

Single tickets are hard to come by because so many Washingtonians own Seattle Seahawks season passes. They typically try to resell them for the games they can't make, so hopefully, you'll get lucky and score a ticket for yourself. See what I did there?

Preseason

Friday, 08/15/2025 – vs Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Saturday, 08/23/2025 – at Green Bay Packers @ Green Bay / Lambeau Field

12th Man Flag at Seattle Seahawks Game

Regular Season

Sunday, 09/07/2025 – vs San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Sunday, 09/14/2025 – at Pittsburgh Steelers @ Pittsburgh / Acrisure Stadium

Sunday, 09/21/2025 – vs New Orleans Saints @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Thursday, 09/25/2025 – at Arizona Cardinals @ Arizona / State Farm Stadium

Sunday, 10/05/2025 – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Sunday, 10/12/2025 – at Jacksonville Jaguars @ Jacksonville / EverBank Stadium

Monday, 10/20/2025 – vs Houston Texans @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Sunday, 11/02/2025 – at Washington Commanders @ Washington / Northwest Stadium

Sunday, 11/09/2025 – vs Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Sunday, 11/16/2025 – at Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles / SoFi Stadium

Sunday, 11/23/2025 – at Tennessee Titans @ Tennessee / Nissan Stadium

Sunday, 11/30/2025 – vs Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Sunday, 12/07/2025 – at Atlanta Falcons @ Atlanta / Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sunday, 12/14/2025 – vs Indianapolis Colts @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Thursday, 12/18/2025 – vs Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle / Lumen Field

Weekend of 12/27 or 12/28/2025 – at Carolina Panthers @ Charlotte / Bank of America Stadium

Weekend of 01/03 or 01/04/2026 – at San Francisco 49ers @ Santa Clara / Levi’s Stadium

