This was a real-world training exercise that provided participants with hands-on teaching, that was held at WWCC’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facilities, which was hosted by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

parking lot, semi truck trailer on its side. Pic courtesy of Rebecca Thorpe, Walla Walla Community College loading...

We’ve all watched on TV at one time or another police shows, where they’re looking at the aftermath of a terrible accident and doing detective work to put all the pieces together. To figure out who or what was at fault, and use their detective skills to help solve the case.



Giphy.com

How WSP Improves Post-Collision Inspections in WA

This is the type of training that will help officers better develop the skills needed and run ‘post-collision inspections.’

“This course will teach participants how to conduct a complete forensic examination of commercial motor vehicles involved in a crash, identify causal factors that contributed to the crash, and assist reconstructionists and prosecutors more thoroughly in criminal cases.”

– Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer, Paul Austin: Washington State Patrol.

The training featured simulated collisions as well as classroom education, with instruction on crash inspections, securing and collecting evidence, properly documenting the findings, and more.

group of men and police officers in a classroom behind desks. Pic courtesy of Rebecca Thorpe, Walla Walla Community College loading...

This training course is meant for law enforcement officers, but fingers crossed that one day, it'll be opening this type of training up to civilians who find this type of work fascinating, and give all of us Washington amateur gumshoes and armchair detectives a chance to learn some new skills.

READ MORE: Remember That Time Seattle Police Fought A Samurai?



These Are Allegedly the Dirtiest Cities and Towns in Oregon and Washington Lawnstarter.com's list of the 150 dirtiest cities in America. See which ones from Washington and Oregon made the list. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Get our free mobile app