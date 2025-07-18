WWCC and Washington State Patrol Partner for Crash Investigation Training in Walla Walla
This was a real-world training exercise that provided participants with hands-on teaching, that was held at WWCC’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facilities, which was hosted by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.
We’ve all watched on TV at one time or another police shows, where they’re looking at the aftermath of a terrible accident and doing detective work to put all the pieces together. To figure out who or what was at fault, and use their detective skills to help solve the case.
How WSP Improves Post-Collision Inspections in WA
This is the type of training that will help officers better develop the skills needed and run ‘post-collision inspections.’
“This course will teach participants how to conduct a complete forensic examination of commercial motor vehicles involved in a crash, identify causal factors that contributed to the crash, and assist reconstructionists and prosecutors more thoroughly in criminal cases.”
– Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer, Paul Austin: Washington State Patrol.
The training featured simulated collisions as well as classroom education, with instruction on crash inspections, securing and collecting evidence, properly documenting the findings, and more.
This training course is meant for law enforcement officers, but fingers crossed that one day, it'll be opening this type of training up to civilians who find this type of work fascinating, and give all of us Washington amateur gumshoes and armchair detectives a chance to learn some new skills.
READ MORE: Remember That Time Seattle Police Fought A Samurai?
These Are Allegedly the Dirtiest Cities and Towns in Oregon and Washington
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby