7 Things That Make Central Washington Residents ‘Irrationally’ Angry

"Don't make me angry. You won't like me when I'm angry."

– The Incredible Hulk.

Truer words have never been said, especially in today's world, where we're being bombarded 24/7 by negativity from our social media feeds to the 24-hour news cycle.

'Keeping up with the Joneses' or trying to change someone's opinion online does nothing but raise blood pressure.

Thank goodness for cute dog and cat videos on the internet. A nice way to help level us out.

But then there are things that happen that we can't avoid, and we should be able to just let go, but for some reason can't. Water off a duck's back? Nope! It envelopes us like a giraffe in quicksand.

What started off as a simple question on Reddit that developed into a Buzzfeed article has led to the question being asked to our listeners and readers.

The question posed to our audience:

"What little thing makes you "irrationally" angry?"

That is the question we asked our audience, and the response we got, was quite varied, but 7 tended to stand out.

I'm quite surprised how many of these I didn't know annoyed me until I read it and I thought to myself, 'Yeah… that sucks!'

When an automatic paper towel dispenser doesn't work (not empty, but the sensor is broken, or only gives out half a towel).



People who don't pick up after their dog does its business (looking at you Seattle).



Shopping cart etiquette (stay to one side of the grocery aisle, return your shopping cart, etc.).



Driving/Freeway behavior, especially lane changing. Turn signal usage (or lack of) and speeding up or slowing down unnecessarily.



Line Cutters!



People who refuse to text, but are very vague in voicemails.

People who keep to themselves but are louder than they need to be. For example, people who hum, whistle, or sing to themselves or are on their phones with the speaker on when around other people. We don't need to hear you or your conversation!

What little thing makes you irrationally angry? If you missed the first time we asked, Tap the App and let us know now.

