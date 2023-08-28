I find myself looking forward to significantly less and less community celebrations as I get older. I'm not exactly sure why. It could be the stress of life that has worn me down, the cost, or the redundancy of certain events. But, for some reason, I've been keeping an eye on the upcoming event in Walla Walla... Adam West Day!

The city of Walla Wall will celebrate the 6th annual Adam West Day on Saturday, September 6th, 2023, and the itinerary has finally been announced!

"An intimate and casual tribute to Walla Walla’s late superhero, it features the Batmobile, Batcopter, screenings, panel discussions and a chance to mingle with fellow fans." - WallaWalla.org

The Bat-Itinery for the upcoming Adam West Day was recently released via Social Media. This year they are celebrating Adam West earlier works before he started in the 1966 Batman series, by featuring some of the westerns that West was cast in. But don't worry bat-fans, there will still be plenty of batman to help celebrate the 'Bright Knight'.

Kicking off at 11 am will be the Opening Ceremonies at VFW 102 N. Colville St. in Downtown Walla Walla. At 11:30 am there will be a tribute to Johnny Green (actor who stared with Adam West on the Batman tv show who recently passed away). Live music, superhero appearances will start at noon with 1 o'clock kicking off the costume contest.

At 3 pm, Adam West Day will do a deep dive into 'Surf's Up' episode, presented by David Goehner, followed by a showing of 'Lawman' TV series at 5 pm. At 9 pm, guests are welcomed to the Marcus Whitman Hotel West Parking Lot for the lighting of the Bat Signal!

One of the highlights of the Adam West Day celebration is appearances of the Batmobile and Batcopter! Check them out (weather permitting) at the VFW parking lot from 11 am to 4 pm.

With many great partners and sponsors helping out, this year is looking to be bigger than ever! Past years have seen appearances from the Batmobile, Batcycle, Batcopter, question and answer sessions with cast members from the '66 show, kid and family activities, and of course, the Adam West Exhibit at the Kirkman House Museum in Walla Walla! For more details check out the Adam West Day website here.

