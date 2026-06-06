True Crime series are one of the top consumed forms of entertainment. Television documentaries, Podcasts, books, they’re everywhere, and people eat them up. How many of these true crime events occurred here in Washington? A lot more than you’d expect, but we have picked 5 of the ones that still scratch our heads about.

Washington True Crime Stories That Are STILL Unsolved

Some of the most fascinating True Crime stories are the ones that still to this day do not have a resolution. At least one that is official and that everyone is satisfied with the ending.

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Our Top Picks For Unsolved Washington True Crimes

Tube Sock Killings

A grizzly tale that had many people camping in Washington keeping their guards up for years to come. In 1985, a camping trip in Mineral, Washington, went horribly wrong when two couples disappeared. The couples were found months apart, all murdered, with tube socks tied around their necks. A two-year-old daughter of the victims was found alive, wandering alone, miles away in Spanaway.

READ MORE: The Smiley Face Serial Killer From Selah, Washington

Ann Marie Burr

8-year-old Ann Marie Burr disappeared in the middle of the night in her Tacoma home on August 31st, 1961. No signs of forced entry of her home, no body was ever recorded, and to this day, there is no resolution. For a while, it was suspected that serial killer Ted Bundy may be connected to her disappearance, but no evidence ever came to light.

The Ghost Sailboat Mystery

On April 16th, 1977, a group of seven young adults took a sailboat named Syrinx out for a night cruise at Point Defiance in Tacoma. The original plan was to be gone for an hour, but the boat, as well as all the passengers, vanished into thin air. To this day, despite extensive searches by the Coast Guard, no remains, debris, or anything of the ship for the passengers have ever been found.

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Joyce LePage

In July of 1971, Joyce LePage, a 21-year-old student at WSU, disappeared from her Pullman apartment. 9 months later, her remains were found in a blanket deep inside a Wawawai Canyon ravine (about 12 miles away from WSU campus).

D.B. Cooper

One of my favorites from the Pacific Northwest, because it is something straight out of a James Bond film. In November of 1971, a man who was identified as Dan Cooper hijacked a flight out of Portland, Oregon, demanding a large sum of money ($200,000 in ransom) and a parachute. The plane landed in Seattle, the passengers were released, but he and the flight crew took off towards Reno.

He jumped out of the plane over the Southwest Washington forest lands and pulled the cord on his parachute, and disappeared.



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Which True Crime story that took place in Washington are you fascinated by? Tap the App and let us know, we’d love to explore it as well.

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